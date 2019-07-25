Share:

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has so far recovered a record 326 billion rupees from corrupt elements and deposited the amount into national exchequer.

This was stated by Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal while listening to the people’s corruption related complaints at an Open Ketchery in Islamabad.

The chairman issued on spot directives for resolving the complaints. He directed Director Generals of all regional offices to listen to the people’s complaints on Thursday of every month.

Justice Javed Iqbal said NAB is taking serious steps to return the looted money in Mudarba and Musharka scandals. He said the Bureau has arrested forty three suspects involved in Mudarba and Muskarka Scams and some of them have already been taken to task.