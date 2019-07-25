Share:

ISLAMABAD - Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has discovered oil & gas from its exploratory well Pandhi- 01, located in Sindh province. The joint venture of Bitrism Block comprising of Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) as operator (95%) & Government Holdings (Pvt.) Limited ( 5% carried) has discovered oil & gas from its exploratory well Pandhi #01, which is located in district Sanghar, Sindh, said a spokesman of OGDCL here Wednesday. According to the source, the structure of Pandhi #01 was delineated, drilled and tested using OGDCL’s in house expertise. The well was drilled down to the depth of 3600 meters. The well has tested 9.12 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas, 520 barrels per day of oil through 32/64” choke at wellhead flowing pressure of 840 pound per square inch (Psi) from Lower Goru (Basal Sand) Formation. The discovery of Pandhi-o1 is the result of aggressive exploration strategy adopted by the company in pursuance of the government’s directive to explore and produce local oil and gas.