LAHORE - The opposition parties will observe Black Day today on Thursday against alleged rigging in the last general elections.

The opposition will hold public meetings in the provincial capital besides Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta in the afternoon to mobilise public opinion against ‘rigging and wrong economic policies of the present regime’.

PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira, ANP’s Ameer Haider Hoti, JUI-F’s Maulana Amjad Khan and PPP’s parliamentary leader in the Punjab Assembly Syed Hassan Murtaza will address the rally at Faisal Chowk. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair are amongst key speakers at a public meeting in Karachi.

ANP President Asfandyar Wali, PML-N General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal, Maryam Aurangzeb and Amir Muqam will address meeting in Peshawar while PKMAP President Mehmood Khan Achakzai and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz will address a rally in Quetta.