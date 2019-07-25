Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Wednesday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by India along the Line of Control.

Director General South Asia Dr Mohammed Faisal, summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner to protest against the LoC firing on July 22 and July 23. “On July 22, 2019, in Bagsar Sector along LoC, 12 years old boy Mohammad Riaz was martyred while 18 years old Zabeeullah sustained serious injuries. On July 23, 2019, in Hotspring, Jandrot and Banchirian Sectors along LoC, an innocent civilian lady Jan Bibi was martyred while three civilians Naseem and Parveen Bibi from Hot Spring Sector and Khalid from Banchirian sector sustained serious injuries,” said a foreign ministry statement.

It said: “The Indian forces along the Line of Control and the Working boundary are continuously targeting civilian populated areas with heavy weapons. This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations.”

Dr Faisal said the deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas was indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws.

He said the ceasefire violations by India were a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

The Director General urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.