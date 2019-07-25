Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced that its cricket committee will meet on August 2 here at National Cricket Academy (NCA).

The PCB cricket committee is an advisory panel, whose remit is to make recommendations to the PCB Chairman, said PCB spokesman here. The committee is chaired by PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan and includes former men and women teams’ captains Wasim Akram, Misbah-ul-Haq and Urooj Mumtaz, as well as Zakir Khan (Director International Cricket and Committee Secretary), Mudassar Nazar (Director Academies) and Haroon Rashid (Director Domestic Cricket).

“The agenda of the PCB cricket committee meeting includes review of the Pakistan men’s and women’s cricket teams as well as U16 and U19 cricket teams’ performances and make recommendations to the PCB chairman,” he said. Inzamam-ul-Haq, Mickey Arthur and Sarfaraz Ahmed have been invited to attend the meeting and provide their feedback and assessment of the men team’s performances. Wasim Akram will join the meeting via video link while rest of the members will attend in person.

A reliable source said that the cricket committee is likely to forward recommendations to the chairman for handing over the reins of national one day team’s captaincy to anyone from Muhammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim and Babar Azam after the meeting. “Assigning the ODI captaincy anyone from Muhammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim and Babar Azam will be discussed in the meeting,” a source said.

About the fate of captain Sarfraz Ahmed, a source said that he might be retained to lead the Test side only. PCB is also thinking to appoint a local head coach for the national team, however, the name has not been finalized yet, he added.