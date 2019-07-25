Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Secretary, Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui Wednesday reviewed the performance of Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) with a view to enhance software exports and expedite the completion of IT Parks in Pakistan.

Managing Director (MD) and senior management of PSEB briefed the Secretary IT and Telecommunication about the achievements of PSEB during financial year 2018-19. Highlighting the achievements of the organization, Managing Director, PSEB informed that Pakistan’s IT industry has achieved positive year on year growth over the past decade and remittances of Pakistan’s IT industry have surged 8.9% during FY2018-19. In addition, 5000 Pakistan based IT companies are providing IT products and services to entities in 100 countries. He apprised the meeting that earnings of Pakistan’s IT sector are estimated at 4.1 billion thereby contributing significant foreign exchange to Pakistan’s economy in the process. The meeting was apprised that bandwidth tariff, for software companies, has been reduced by 35% during 2018-19 to further reduce operational costs for IT companies, in line with government’s vision of Ease of Doing Business in Pakistan. In furtherance of the same, PSEB’s website has been revamped, including online registration of companies and availability of online directory of IT companies.

The Secretary IT lauded the achievements of Pakistan’s IT sector and stressed the need to facilitate the growth of software exports in developed markets, helping software companies to explore new markets, expedite the completion of IT Parks in Islamabad and Karachi keeping in view the Government’s vision of increasing foreign remittances and providing an environment to the private sector which promotes Ease of Doing Business.