BADIN - Generous people must come forward to financially assist and support the Thalassaemia Care Centre Badin.

These views were expressed by Badin Deputy Commissioner Dr Hafeez Ahmed Siyal while addressing a large number of participants at the inaugural ceremony of modern machines worth Rs 5 million donated by Pakistan Petroleum Limited to Muno Bhai Thalassaemia Care Centre Badin on Wednesday.

Dr Siyal expressed that he was trying his best to get approval of such large amount of grant as Thalassaemia Centre would no need to seek the assistance from individual benevolent.

On the occasion, Sardar Kamal Khan Chang, former member of National Assembly, Dr Haroon Memon, Shahnawaz Zargar, Dr Hassan Memon and others were also attended the event.

Siyal also assured that whatever he could do for Thalassaemia Care Centre, will definitely do adding he stressed the benevolents to come forward to donate the Thalassaemia Care Centre Badin. He added that Indus Hospital Badin was also paying its nice role to provide quality medical services to the poor people of Badin district without any discrimination.

He maintained that he also wished to upgrade the hospital up to five hundreds bed and aspired to establish the medical university in district Badin as patients and medical students may not travel to far flung cities around the country. The deputy commissioner said that he was trying his best to get approve of Rs 50 million grant for Muno Bhai Thalassaemia Care Centre Badin from the budget of Govt of Sindh as it can survive without support of the individual benevolents.

On the occasion, Muneer Kamal Jadoon, General Manager, Pakistan Petroleum Limited while addressing the participants said that his institute was continually giving assistance to the center and also intends to continue their support as he knew that given financial support was being utilised properly at the right path.