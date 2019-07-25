Share:

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday extended heartfelt condolences on the passing away of former Premier of China Li Peng.

In a message, he said Li Peng played a great role in the development and prosperity of China and for peace in the region.

“Premier Li Peng was a true friend and supporter of Pakistan who would always be remembered for his outstanding contributions for strengthening of traditional bonds of friendship between Pakistan and China.

He was instrumental in setting the foundations for a comprehensive and broad based relationship between our two countries,” PM Khan said.