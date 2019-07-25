Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan was welcomed with cheers and applause from the jubilant supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on reaching Islamabad in the wee hours of Thursday after three-day official visit to the United States.

Senior PTI leaders Jahangir Tareen, Azam Khan Swati, Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed, Minister for Aviation Division Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood and a large number of PTI workers were present at the Islamabad Airport to receive the Prime Minister.

While addressing the crowd at the airport, PM Imran said that Allah blessed us with Pakistan on 27th Ramadan and it's a gift. You are citizens of this country and I want you to always remember that we are to become a great nation.

“I promise you that there will come a day that a green passport holder will be respected in the world,” PM said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that it is my resolve to make Pakistan a state aligned with the principles upon which the Prophet (PBUH) laid the foundation of the state or Madina.

He further stated that we have to make Pakistan a county that is the realization of Jinnah and Iqbal's dream and added that a nation that bows before another can never be a great nation.

PM Imran said that we have to work hard to make this country great, to make it stand among the top nations of the world. He said that we will collect money from this very country, make hospitals, provide education to our children and provide clean drinking water to our people.

PM Imran said that a year ago, this nation ensured our victory and brought us to power. I promise you today that I will never disappoint you, he said.

PM Imran said that I have never bowed my head in front of anyone to date except for Allah and I‘ll InshAllah never let my nation bow their head in front of anyone.

Criticizing the former rulers, PM Imran said that plunders of national wealth would be held accountable and added that Pakistan cannot prosper without holding them accountable who have looted this country.

“No NRO and the accountability process will not stop," he said while referring to the elite of the country.