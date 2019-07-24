Share:

RAWALPINDI-Murree police arrested two accused for their involvement in kidnapping and attempting to rape a 14-year-old girl while detaining her in a house at Manga Village, sources said on Wednesday. However, the third accused in the case is still at large and the police are making efforts to nab him, they said. Police also produced the detainees before a court of law and obtained their physical remand for further investigation.

According to sources, a villager Liaquat, resident of Manga, reported to Police Station Murree that he was sleeping in his house at 11pm whereas his 14-year-old daughter was present in the courtyard when a gang of 3 men, Saqib, Yasir and Ghazanfar, stormed inside his house. He said that the troika kidnapped the girl.

“My daughter started screaming which caught my attention and I started chasing the kidnappers,” he mentioned in the application. He said that he tried to catch one kidnapper Saqib from behind because of which his shirt torn up but the kidnappers managed to escape along with his daughter. Liaquat told the police the kidnappers took his daughter to their house where they detained her in a room. He requested the police to recover his daughter and to register a case against the kidnappers. Police registered a case against the accused under section 365-B of Pakistan Penal Code and began investigation, sources said.

Superintendent of Police Saddar Circle Capt (R) Rai Mazhar, when contacted, confirmed that the 3 men kidnapped the girl from her house and detained her in their house. He said that the troika attempted to assault the girl sexually. He said that police held two accused and obtained their physical remand from a court of law. He said that police were looking for the third accused.

On a question, SP replied that the police had produced the girl before a medical board which conducted her medical examination. “The report will be issued in a day or two,” he said. He mentioned that police had registered the case as per statement of the victim’s father. “Inquiry is underway and police will insert rape charges if it is proved in the report” he said.

Meanwhile, police have devised a comprehensive security plan to protect the tourists visiting Murree on eve of Eid-ul-Azha. For this purpose, newly launched tourist police will be on a mission to shield the tourists in Murree, he said.

According to police spokesman Baqir, as many as 150 well-equipped police officers and officials would be deputed in the resort to provide security to the tourists. He said that the security was devised on instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (R) Faisal Rana. In this regard, a meeting was held under the chair of CPO. SP Saddar Circle Rai Mazhar and ASP Murree Faryal Fareed also attended the meeting, he said. He added that the CPO ordered both police officers to utilise all the available resources to maintain law and order situation in Murree and to take strict action against trouble makers.

In the meeting, SP Saddar briefed the CPO that the arrival of tourist was about to begin in Murree for Eid-ul-Azha and a new force called tourist police had been assembled consisting of about 150 officers and employees that will be performing duties during Eid-ul-Azha. The force will have new vehicles as well as modern scientific equipment to serve and guide the tourists aptly, which includes guidance for routes to entry and exit points, traffic flow updates and weather forecasts, he said.

Similarly, CPO issued directives to police officers for beefing up security of judicial complex, banks, and financial institutions and cattle markets on Eid-ul-Azha, the spokesman said.