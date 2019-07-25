Share:

HAFIZABAD-The mystery surrounding the death of a retired lady teacher of Kot Hassan Khan was resolved by the police following the arrest of her neighbour, also a teacher, after a month.

The deceased, 71-year-old lady teacher Imdad Bibi, had been residing in her house all alone after separation from her husband since long. She had friendly relations with her neighbour Tehmina Rani. The other night, Tehmina Rani tortured her and later set her ablaze as a result of which Imdad Bibi was burnt to death. DPO Sajid Kiani, sensing foul play, constituted a special team under SHO Kassoki Bilal Hassan to investigate the murder. After thorough investigation, the team arrested Tehmina Rani who confessed to the crime. The accused had made off with gold ornaments and other valuables after setting ablaze Imdad Bibi. Further investigation was in progress.

MURDERER GETS DEATH

Additional Sessions Judge of Model Court Mian Jameel convicted Sajjad Ali, a resident of Dhingranwali village, of murdering Arsalan Ijaz of Bhoon Khurd. The judge sentenced him to death and imposed a fine of Rs200,000. The court, however, acquitted co-accused Saifullah due to lack of evidence.

Woman electrocuteD

A woman in Kassoki village was electrocuted while two persons were seriously injured in Vanike Tarar when they were buried under the debris of a house which collapsed

during rain.