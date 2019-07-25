Share:

MIRPUR-The mainstream political parties in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have welcomed US President Donald Trump’s offer of mediation on Kashmir.

They have termed it a positive step vis-à-vis the settlement of Kashmir issue, claiming that Trump’s disclosure marks a huge policy shift, says a report reaching here Wednesday from across the Line of Control (LoC).

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister of Occupied Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti said that the statement made by Trump marked a huge policy shift. “Despite Indian government’s refusal of third party mediation on J&K issue, the disclosure made by Trump marks a huge policy shift. Even though USA does not hold a great record in resolving protracted conflicts, hope both countries seize this opportunity to forge peace through dialogue,” she added.

Former Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar said: “Any positive step towards the resolution of Kashmir issue is always welcomed. People of Jammu and Kashmir want an early solution to the protracted issue. Anyone willing to mediate is welcomed. If there is a change in attitude of the government, it will be good for the resolution of Kashmir issue. We should look the statement of Trump in a positive way,” he said while talking to media in Srinagar, according to the report.

People’s Democratic Front (PDF) chairman Hakeem Yaseen told the media in Srinagar that it was a good step if Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sought mediation on Kashmir issue from US president.

“I believe PM Modi has respected the mandate given by the people to him by asking Trump for mediation on Kashmir issue. Everyone wants the resolution of Kashmir issue. We should not play politics over the issue, but we should collectively appeal the two countries (Pakistan and India) to seize the opportunity to resolve the long pending issue,” he said, according to the report.

RAINFALL FORECAST IN AJK

As heat wave continued in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Wednesday, the Meteorological (MeT) Department predicted light and moderate rainfall in the state during next five days, much to the delight of people who would get some relief from the prevalent heat wave.

Notably, in the recent days, the Kashmir Valley witnessed rise in mercury and humidity. Officials in the MeT department predicted sigh of relief from the scorching heat, saying that the light rainfall in the State would occur Wednesday evening.

The MeT office predicted light rainfall in Kashmir would likely to occur this (Wednesday) evening. “As per the prediction, there is possibility of light to moderate rainfall at both side of the LoC in Kashmir till July 27, which would provide some relief from the prevalent hot weather conditions,” it said.

There was possibility of moderate rainfall in Mirpur division till July 29 as well “but at region’s isolated places, there is possibility of heavy rainfall as well during the next five days,” according to the MeT Department.

“Mirpur recorded a maximum temperature of 33.00 and minimum of 26.00 degrees Celsius on Wednesday,” a spokesperson at MeT office said, adding that the humidity in Mirpur was recorded 62 percent. It is worth to mention here that the government had announced summer vacation for the government as well private educational institutes in view of the hot weather conditions till July 31.

The parents of the wards in some plain areas in AJK have demanded extension in the summer in view of the hot and humid weather conditions. Besides, the Private School Association has also sought extension in summer vacations keeping in view of the fully humidity-oriented weather conditions.