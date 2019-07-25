Share:

ISLAMABAD : Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged as a strong advocate of the rights of Kashmiri people.

In a series of tweets on PM’s visit of USA, she said Imran Khan during his visit strongly highlighted the importance of resolution of outstanding dispute and offered President Trumph to play his role in resolution of the Kashmir Issue.

She strongly reacted to President Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif’s statement regarding Prime Minister Imran Khan’s US visit and said the statement reflects the poor mindset and corrupt nature of Shehbaz Sharif. She said that PML-N President statement also shows his grudge towards the Prime Minister. She said before doing politics on Kashmir, Shehbaz Sharif should have read the statement of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani who appreciated the Prime Minister’s stance on the lingering dispute. Shehbaz Sharif should have also learnt from the simplicity and austerity of Imran Khan instead of criticising him for riding on the buses, she added. The special assistant said the popularity of the PM is increasing amongst the masses despite Shehbaz Sharif’s efforts to misguide the people out of enviousness. She said the PML-N leader is baffled over the successful meeting of Prime Minister Imran Khan with US President Donald Trump and the warm and historic reception accorded to Imran Khan at Arena One. Special Assistant to PM welcomed the Chairman Pakistan People Party (PPP) tweet who appreciated the government’s effort for restoring relationship with USA. She said all political parties should be united for prosperity and bright future of the country.