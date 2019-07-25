Share:

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government is celebrating Youm-e-Tashakkur (Thanksgiving Day) today to mark the anniversary of the party’s victory in the 2018 general election. The party will also be celebrating the PM’s successful three-day maiden visit to the US.

PTI secured a decisive majority seats in 2018 general elections and chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran khan elected as prime minister of Pakistan.

While the joint opposition, on the other hand, will observe a ‘black day’ today. The joint opposition will hold public meetings in all the provincial capitals — Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta — while a demonstration will be held in Islamabad.