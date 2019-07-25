Share:

KARACHI - As the joint opposition was all set to observe July 25 (today) as black day, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Wednesday announced marking the day as a thanksgiving day. Addressing a presser here at the Insaf House, the PTI leader and MPA Khurram Sherzaman asked the ‘corrupt’ opposition parties to observe a day of shame instead of black day for other corrupt parties as they suffered ‘humiliating’ defeat on the same day a year ago.

He also congratulated the whole nation and stated that the Prime Minister’s visit to US was successful and the entire world got a positive message through his visit to America. Sherzaman vowed that the Prime Minister Imran Khan would fulfill his all promises he made with the people before being elected as the country’s chief executive. Speaking on NA-205 by election, the PTI Parliamentary Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh who is also the party’s Sindh President said that Pakistan People’s Party won the polls by misusing powers of the provincial government. “There was an independent candidate on one side and the entire Sindh government on the other. There were 4000 policemen placed in elections. Sindh government utilised government machinery and money boldly and without danger in by-elections of Ghotki. Why didn’t they stop the rally of Bilawal,” he added.

Haleem said that whoever is appointed as an officer in Nawabshah was Asif Ali Zardar’s worker and there is no proper policy and check and balance. The PPP was already living on its final breaths as people of Fata totally rejected it, adding that the whole Sindh was craving for water and the provincial government wasted billions of rupees win the NA-205 elections forcefully.

Sheikh thanked Party Chairman and Prime Minister Imran Khan as well as Chief Organizer of the Party Saifullah Niazi and other leadership for giving him the organisational responsibility of Sindh. “We will organise the party from divisional to union council level in Sindh. In the upcoming elections, PTI will field its candidate from each and every union council of the province,” he added.

On the occasion, the PPP Sindh Council member Shahnawaz Shani announced joining the PTI.