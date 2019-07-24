Share:

Millennials participate in Pasch youth camp in Kathmandu

ISLAMABAD (PR) : Roots Millennium Education works in collaboration with Goethe Institute as a Pasch School.

Nine students from Roots Millennium Education participated in the regional Pasch partially-funded youth camp in Kathmandu, Nepal organised by Goethe Institute, New Delhi, a statement said.

Around 108 students from 6 different countries participated in the Pasch regional youth camp in Nepal. The Millennium Education philosophy is deeply rooted in holistic development of a child and thus equips the learners in their journey to become self-sufficient. Travelling enables the child to independently adapt to new situations and builds up self-confidence.

Students from Pakistan were warmly welcomed by the Goethe Institute staff in Kathmandu, Nepal. The regional youth camp participants from Pakistan, India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Iran were briefed at the opening ceremony about different workshop activities and their summer camp schedule during their stay at the camp. The workshops were focused on recycling, dance, city planning, creative writing and theatre. The trainers of the workshop were from India, Germany and Sri Lanka. The 8-hour learning workshops were spent in senseless connection and memory making line ups. Side by side, students were engaged in unique game activities where their team building skills were enhanced.

Each day, the students were faced by new challenges through which they expressed their creativity, research and interactive skills, and above all their German language skills were tested. The participants were taken on a sightseeing trip around Kathmandu where they interacted with students from other communities and cultures which enriched the learning experience of students.

OSP former president to launch drive for cornea donations

RAWALPINDI (OUR STAFF REPORTER): Former president Ophthalmological Society of Pakistan Dr Mazhar Quyyum said that there were more than 0.3 million blind people in Pakistan who could be cured by corneal grafting.

In this operation, cornea is obtained from the eye of a donor after his death, he said. He expressed these views while addressing a press conference here on Wednesday.

He said that in Pakistan, very few eyes had been donated till now and most of the corneas were received from Sri Lanka or America. Dr Mazhar said that he along with his team was starting a campaign to convince people to sign consent forms to donate their eyes after death.

“The major obstacle is the belief that removal of eye or cornea after death amounts to mutilation which is prohibited in Islam,” he added.

He said that mutilation was prohibited because in the early days of Islam, after wars, the nose, ears and other parts were removed to disgrace the bodies of enemies out of anger. But a donation of eyes is done for a noble cause, he explained.

Moreover, now the whole eye is not removed. Only front part which looks brownish (cornea) is removed and replaced by contact lens, so eye looks normal. Most of the religious institutions like International Islamic University consider it to be allowed. Religious scholar Javed Ghamdi considers it ‘sadqa-e-jaria’, he said.

Dr Mazhar Quyyum said that old people even at the age of 80 could donate their eyes. Similarly, old people can also be benefitted by the operation, he said. Those who have some corneal disease or cancer in the eye are not suitable for donation. Also, people suffering from hepatitis and AIDS should not donate because there disease can be transmitted to the recipient. “Our colleagues and workers will contact people to sign the card,” he said. This will be done in the presence of family members so that if anybody has any objections, it can be addressed, the president said.