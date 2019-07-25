Share:

LAHORE - The city received scattered rains on Wednesday, providing much needed relief to the people from the prevailing muggy weather. The relief, however, was short lived as abundance of sunshine after the stoppage of rains increased temperature while high humidity again made the weather sultry, causing people to sweat profusely.

Maximum temperature in Lahore was recorded 39 degree Celsius. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 72 per cent. According to the experts, strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal will spread central and southern parts of the country from Thursday to Saturday. Under the influence of this system, widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are expected in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Hazara, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir from Wednesday night to Saturday. Scattered rains/wind-thunderstorm with isolated moderate to heavy falls are also expected in Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan, Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad, DG Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur divisions and Gilgit Baltistan during the period.

High to very high flood with sharp peaks of exceptional high flood are expected upstream of Mangla. High to very high flood is also likely in River Chenab at Marala and its downstream. Flows may attain medium to high flood level in Rivers Indus at Tarbela and Kabul at Nowshera along with their tributaries from Thursday to Saturday. Heavy falls may generate flash flooding in local nullah/riverine of Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions and Kashmir and may trigger landslides in Hazara division and Kashmir on Thursday and Friday, while in Zhob, Kalat and DG Khan divisions