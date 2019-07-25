Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has said that rules and regulations will be followed while issuing production orders.

Talking to journalists here yesterday, Speaker Asad Qaiser said opposition and government had agreement over proposed charter of economy but the former backtracked from its stance.

The main opposition parties (PML-N and PPP-P) have been requesting National Assembly speaker for issuance of production orders for their party members in jail. PPP-P Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, PML-N lawmakers Rana Sanaullah, Khwaja Saad Rafique, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and two members from North Waziristan Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar are currently in different jails.

Opposition and government, around a month before in parliament, had discussed to make ‘charter of economy’ to improve deteriorating economic situation of the country.

“I have made an effort to bring closer government and opposition at parliament level,” he said mentioning that he tried to take decision cautiously which could not be challenged in the court.

He said that media should play its role with full responsibility. Asad Qaiser said there was a need to debate agriculture, education and other matters. “The role of media is vital and it should not become a party,” he said.

The speaker maintained that government was making all-out efforts to control economic situation and control the rupee devaluation as compared to dollar rate. “We are facing enormous challenges and trying to resolve it,” he said.

About Senate chairman issue, he said things were going in right direction. “Senate is important institution and its chairman is running it in a right way,” he said.

About Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to USA, he said it was a successful visit and the country was heading towards stability.

He claimed that National Assembly secretariat had saved Rs630 million last year. “I went Moscow on my own expenses. National Assembly secretariat has also auctioned eight vehicles,” he said, mentioning that in order to follow austerity measures meetings of standing committees of National Assembly will be held during the National Assembly session. However, the meeting of extraordinary nature could be convened any time.

Meanwhile, Speaker Asad Qaiser has felicitated Mir Rehman Rehmani on his election as President Afghan Wolesi Jirga (Parliament of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan).

In his congratulatory message to newly-elected President of Wolesi Jirga Mir Rehman Rehmani, the speaker said that election of Mir Rehmani reflected trust and confidence the members of Afghan Wolesi Jirga had reposed in his abilities and leadership qualities.

The speaker said that Pakistan and Afghanistan were enjoying brotherly relations based on religious and cultural affinities, close people-to-people contacts, civilisation and historical linkages.

He said both the countries should continue cooperating with each other within various multilateral parliamentary fora.

He was confident that relations between parliaments of both brotherly countries will further strengthen under the leadership of Rehman Rehmani. He wished success for newly-elected President of Afghan Wolesi Jirga and prosperity for people of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.