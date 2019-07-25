Share:

GUJRAT - Dr Shabbar Atiq took charge of his office as vice chancellor of the University of Gujrat (UoG) on Wednesday.

A notification, issued earlier on Tuesday by the Punjab government Higher Education Department, appointed Dr Shabbar Atiq, Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan, as vice chancellor of the UoG for a four-year term.

Dr Shabbar Atiq received his PhD in Metallurgical Engineering from University of London in 1990. He is also credited to have established the Institute of Advanced Materials at Bahauddin Zakariya University. He was serving as director of the institution before his appointment as UoG vice chancellor.

Dr Shabbar Atiq was accorded a warm welcome by senior academics and administration officials upon his arrival at the Vice Chancellor’s Secretariat at Hafiz Hayat Campus on Wednesday. The ex-army personnel of the UoG security presented guard of honour to the new vice chancellor.

Among those welcoming Dr Shabbar Atiq were Director Media Sheikh Abdul Rashid, Deans Prof. Dr Muhammad Faheem Malik, Dr Fareeshullah Yousufzai, Dr Muhammad Suleman Tahir, Dr Fauzia Maqsood, Dr Abdul Rehman, senior administration officials, chairpersons, heads of department, Chief Librarian Kazim Ali Syed, Director SSC Muhammad Yaqoob, Controller Examinations Dr Muhammad Danish, Treasurer Waheed Butt and others.

Dr Shabbar Atiq thanked them all and affirmed his commitment towards promoting the cause of higher education in the country. “The Pakistani youth has a lot of potential. By focussing more on academic and research activities, the universities can play an important role in bringing the potential skills and abilities of our youth to the fore,” Dr Shabbar Atiq said. He said the country’s bright future hinges upon these young shoulders, adding that he would do all he could to facilitate their academic journey at the UoG.