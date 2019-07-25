Share:

LAHORE - A soft launch to give headstrong start to printing and graphic arts exhibition titled ‘PrintPak 2019’ was held on Wednesday.Chairman of Pakistan Association of Printing and Graphic Arts Industry Shahid Ikram Sheikh shed light on the objectives of the three-day show scheduled to begin on November 22 at Expo Centre. He said: “PrintPak 2019 is aimed at backing industries, local & international associations, exhibitors, corporate sector, educational institutions and suppliers to exhibit their work and discuss areas of mutual cooperation in printing, packaging, graphic arts and allied products. He continued: “The exhibition will provide a valuable forum for relevant persons not only to gain information on a wide variety of developments in the printing and packaging sectors, but also to meet face-to-face with experts in these areas.” “It is an exclusive forum for professionals and businesses to encounter the challenge of rapid developments in the printing and graphic arts industry, to enlighten about digitalization and to introduce the emerging technologies in the field, and to disseminate technical knowledge to its members in particular and the community of in general. The exhibition will also provide collaborative opportunities between the academia and industry for our future generation of young entrepreneurs in printing industry,” he said. “I will like to praise the efforts of PAPGAI for successfully holding a series of PrintPak Expos to show case the true capacity of Pakistan’s printing & graphic arts sectors. I wish them all the best for strengthening and developing this important industry in Pakistan,” said Minister for Industry and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal. “Our Government will support printing industry,” he added. Abdul Majeed, Chairman PrintPak 2019 Exhibition, said international participants, exhibitors, and delegates were set to make this exhibition the largest ever event.