LOS ANGELES - Director Quentin Tarantino has revealed that he reached out to Tom Cruise about playing stuntman Cliff Booth before Brad Pitt got the role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’. Tom Cruise almost played Brad Pitt’s role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’. Director Quentin Tarantino revealed that he actually reached out to Tom about playing stuntman Cliff Booth before Brad got the role and the pair ‘’really hit it off’’. Speaking to Josh Horowitz on his ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast, Quentin said: ‘’We talked about it. He’s a great guy, and we really hit it off. It could happen on something else.’’ However, Quentin admitted he was thrilled to land Brad and Leonardo Dicaprio for the movie, the first time they have teamed up together onscreen. He said: ‘’The reality of it was, people ask, ‘Was it always these two guys?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, it’s the casting coup of the decade’.