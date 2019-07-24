Share:

SHEIKHUPURA - Two persons were killed while another sustained injuries in different road accidents here on Wednesday.

Police said that a speeding truck collided with a car on GT road, killing car driver Zulfiqar on the spot. The truck driver escaped from the scene. Muridke police registered a case and launched investigation.

In another incident, a 25 years old man died when a private company van hit the motorbike he rode near Farooqabad. The deceased was on his way to Lahore on a motorcycle. Farooqabad police started investigation.