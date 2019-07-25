Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Phuladyyoon police claimed to have arrested two landlords for attacking SDO Irrigation Sindhri subdivision Kapil Dev and also recovered installed illegal pipes at Pally Shakh fed by Mithrao canal in Sindhri taluka.

Report said that SDO irrigation Sindhri subdivision Kapil Dev along with some staff on the secret information carried out raid at Palli Shakh near Sindhri and found some landlords stealing irrigation water with the help of installed illegal pipes while during this landlords made aerial firing and allegedly attacked with sticks and axes on him. Phuladyyoon police arrived at the spot and apprehended two accused landlords Babo Marri and Rindo Marri and also recovered the installed illegal pipes. Nawab Mangrio, Darogah of the Palli Shakh has lodged the case in charges of attempt to murder, hurdle in official duty, armed attack etc against the accused Babo Marri, Rindo Marri, Qadir Marri and some unknown others. Police were investigating into the above case.