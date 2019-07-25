Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday advised concerned officers to remain in the field till draining out of rainwater.

According to state-run media, Buzdar in a statement issued here from Lahore directed the authorities concerned to utilize all resources to tackle the continued heavy rains in different parts of the province.

He directed for the timely measures to drain out rainwater from inundated areas and roads in the cities.

Buzdar has also ordered the concerned departments to be on their toes owing rain in the parts of the province.

Meanwhile, the MET office has forecast widespread more rains and wind-thunderstorm, isolated heavy to very heavy falls in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Lahore, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Hazara, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan divisions and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

Heavy rain is continuing in different parts of the country including Rawalpindi and Islamabad since Wednesday. Met office has forecast more rain for next three days.