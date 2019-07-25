Share:

Peshawar - Speakers at a two-day training session have stressed the need for enhancement of businesswomen skills and market linkages to promote their handicraft in a befitting manner.

The training session was conducted by Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Peshawar in collaboration with Small and Medium Enterprises and Development Authority (SMEDA), meant to enhance the skills of women businessperson and market linkages for promotion of finishing handicrafts, held at the chamber house, on Wednesday.

Besides, WCCI Peshawar president Azra Jamshid, senior member Rukhsana Nadir, member of the executive committee, large number of women entrepreneurs participated in the training session, which aimed to improve abilities of the businesswomen.

During the training session, a representative of ESI Ms Rabia delivered a multi-media presentation, highlighted the building of self-confidence in women doing businesses at small and medium level, establishment of effective linkages as well as enhancing their skills about dealing with clients and other matters.

WCCI president, Azra Jamshid, while speaking at the concluding session, said that the training session was aimed at encouraging skilled women to market their products. She hoped that such trainings would be helpful to further strengthen their business dealing skills to market handicraft in an effective and enhance their income. She emphasized the need for establishment close linkages businesswomen to market their finishing products with efficient manner.

The participants were of the view that the training session helped them with their sales because there was no intermediary between the women workers and the buyers. They said the sellers could establish contacts and can increase access to various markets through such skills development trainings.