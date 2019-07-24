Share:

According to newspaper, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa five more polio cases were confirmed. Polio can generate more viruses which will be converted into many diseases to make some children unable to run properly. However, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, including the newly merged tribal districts, share 31 of the total 37 cases reported across the country so far this year, while Sindh and Punjab have reported three cases each. During last year, 12 cases of polio were reported in the country and merely 8 in 2017. But unfortunately none of them got a vaccine against the virus of polio.

According to a notification of the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad, three of the five children with polio virus hailed from Bannu district and two others from Torghar district. Polio virus was discovered in a two- month- old boy of Sadrak union council, an eight-month-old boy of Lewan UC and a 27-month-old boy of Nasirkhel UC. The government of KPK must look into the issue and do something for its eradication.

IKHLAQ DIL,

Balochistan.