GUJRANWALA - A woman, with the connivance of her lover, hanged her husband till death in Aroop police precincts here.

According to police, Naila w/o Sanaullah developed illicit relations with Tasawar.

She planned murder of her husband with the connivance of her paramour after he became acquainted with their affair.

They hanged Sanaullah till death and buried his dead body. Tatlewali police traced out the accused and arrested both accused - Naila and Tasawar.

Man shot dead for resistance

Dacoits shot dead a man for showing resistance here. Jinnah Road police said that Nazir Ahmed stood at his doorstep when two armed men attempted to snatch cash and cell phone from him.

As Nazir offered resistance, they opened fire on him and fled. Nazir was rushed to hospital where he died. Police have started investigation.