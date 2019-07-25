Share:

ISLAMABAD - Athlete Mehwish Karim believes if equal opportunities are provided to women like men, then females can excel in every sport at international level. Mehwish, who is a discus thrower, has been training here at the Pakistan Sports Complex for the National Games scheduled to be held in Peshawar in November. She said there was plentiful of talent in the country, but opportunities were needed equivalent to men to cope up with the international world.

Pakistani women athletes had won medals in several international tournaments including Asian Games, South Asian Games and Common Wealth Games, she added. The facilities being provided to players abroad were lacking here, she said and added that educational institutions could play vital role in promoting sports in the country.

She said the government must ensure that sports were being played in every educational institution, she said and added it could prove a great help in reviving sports in the country. “We need put trust on our local coaches and should eliminate the culture of nepotism while selecting players for any tournaments. Merit should be the top priority while selecting players,” she added.