LAHORE : Principal of Post Graduate Medical Institute and Ameer Uddin Medical College Prof Sardar Mohammad Alfareed Zafar has urged young doctors to focus on research, updating knowledge and skills for own career growth and better healthcare service delivery. “Research is the key to success in every field especially medical profession,” he said while addressing a workshop at AMC on Wednesday. Prof Mohammad Moeen, Prof Najam ul Hasnain, Dr Razi Haider Zaidi, Dr Ghazala Roobi and Saadia Arshad also addressed the workshop. Prof Alfareed Zafar said that medical research has great significance for better treatment methods. “Our young doctors are full of potential.