There is a significant improvement in the number of recoveries from Covid-19 in Pakistan with the tally reaching 236,596.

According to latest statistics, these cases include 116,800 in Sindh, 91,691 in Punjab, 33,071 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,550 Balochistan, 2,012 Azad Kashmir, and 1,942 Gilgit Baltistan.

1,487 new cases and 24 deaths were reported during the last twenty four hours. 23,630 tests were carried out during this period.