Share:

Rawalpindi-At least nine people including five women and three girls were killed on Friday as a proclaimed offender along with his armed accomplices went on a shooting rampage in Mial Village of Chontra, targeting families of his opponents involved in murder of his wife.

Also, three people sustained fatal bullet injuries in the furious gun battle that not only created a wave of panic in the city but also alerted the law enforcement agencies.

However, a senior police officer claimed nine persons were killed and three injured in gun battle in Mial that broke out over an old enmity.

Zahida Bibi, wife of Rabnawaz, was gunned down during an attack on a house by 13 armed men on 20/7/2020. A case under sections 302/449/148/149 of PPC was registered with Police Station Chontra against Azhar, Irfan, Qamar, Abbas, Habib, Irshad, Nazar, Azhar, Nafees, Anees and three unknown men on complaint of Iqra Bibi, the sister of Nawaz.

While Rabnawaz was on the run after being declared PO by a court in a murder case.

Heavy contingent of police along with Elite Force Commandoes advanced towards Mial Village to control law and order situation following orders of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, according to a police spokesman.

It was difficult to retrieve the dead bodies from the crime scene for rescuers and the LEAs due to intense firing between two groups.

According to details, a murder suspect-cum-PO namely Rabnawaz along with his unknown armed accomplices had launched a brazen armed attack on houses of his opponents to take revenge of murder of his wife Zahida Bibi’s murder in Mial Village of Chontra. They said the attackers equipped with sophisticated weapons targeted the families of the opponents. The other groups also retaliated, sending shockwaves in the area, they said.

The deceased were identified as Saleem Akhter, Nisar Bibi, Iman Fatima, Sabia Khatoon, Anzala Bibi, Farhan Azhar, Sidra Bibi, Azram Bibi and Abida Shaheen. Those who sustained bullet inquiries were identified Noor Fatima, Usman and Ibrahim.

Rabnawaz was a proclaimed offender and had obtained pre arrest bail in the case from a court of law to attend a funeral.

They said former SHO called the Chontra police to alert them to keep an eye on the dangerous man, Rabnawaz, but they failed to so that led to death of nine persons.

A senior police officer confirmed to The Nation upon contacting that nine persons were killed and three others injured during an armed attack in Mial Village. He said police and elite force commandos are on site to control law and order situation.

Another source told that some 11 dead bodies were shifted to DHQ by rescuers for post-mortem. Till the filing of this report, tension was high in Mial Village and police were trying to maintain law and order situation in lawless Chontra.