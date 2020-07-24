Share:

ikTok is an application whose vision is to spread positivity and has approximately 500 million followers across the globe. This application was created by Zhang Yiming for the purpose of advertisements.

People all across the world are now misusing it, particularly Muslims. Girls are wearing inappropriate clothes and dancing, leaving stains on the image of Islam. Boys also engage in sexually explicit content and videos, causing slander to the name of Muslims everywhere. The application has numerous negative impacts on the young generation and is a threat to the Muslim Ummah. Both girls and boys should not show-off their beauty and appearance in front of non-mahrams.

It is the need of the hour to spread awareness among the Muslim community through this Ayat (designed for women particularly) “And say to the believing women that they should lower their gaze and guard their modesty; that they should not display their beauty and ornaments except what must ordinarily appear (Quran 24:31).” Muslim men should strictly follow the rules of Islam. Otherwise, they will prejudice the honour and dignity of Islam. The government of Pakistan and other authorities regulating the internet should pay vigorous attention to this menace.

SONIA MAGSI,

Larkana.