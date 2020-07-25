Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi Friday directed the management of COMSATS to especially focus on research activities and establish linkages and collaboration with well-reputed international universities. Talking to Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President said academic courses should be designed with an objective to meet the market needs. The minister briefed the president about the role of COMSATS in the promotion of education and introduced the newly appointed Rector Prof. Dr Muhammad Tabassum Afzal to him. The president expressed the hope that under the leadership of new rector, the university would further improve the quality of education, besides ensuring good governance.