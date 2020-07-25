Share:

Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Haneef Atmar has said that “We will not allow our soil to be used against Pakistan”.

In a statement here on Saturday, Haneef Atmar said anti-Pakistan elements would not be allowed to harm Pakistan’s interests, adding that he hopes that Pakistan will also respond the same and will not allow anti-Afghanistan elements against our national interests.

The acting foreign minister said establishing peace and stability is our joint target and Pak-Afghan can fight against dangers jointly.