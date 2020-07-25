Share:

KHANEWAL - Additional Inspector General (AIG) police South Punjab, Inam Ghani, paid visit to district Khanewal alongwith RPO Waseem Ahmed Khan on Friday. DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem welcomed the Additional IG and RPO while an active police squad presented guard of honour to both officials. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi was also present. Inam Ghani said that all out efforts would be made to ensure Supremacy of law in South Punjab.

Addressing a press conference at DPO office during his visit of Khanewal on Friday, Inam Ghani said that it was top priority to ensure registration of FIRs in order to control crime. He said that coordination among media, civil society and police was need of hour to make a crime free society.

He said that different training sessions were being organised for to bring positive changes in their behavior. He said that registration of bogus FIR would be stopped by bringing more improvement in performance of front desk.