ISLAMABAD- Chairman CDA visited the site of the under construction G-7/G-8 underpass on Faisal Avenue on Friday to oversee the on ground progress of the project. Senior officers of Engineering Wing were also present on the occasion.During briefing on the occasion, it was informed that 80 per cent work on the project has been completed. It was further informed that RCC structure work on the underpass has been completed, roof slabs have been casted and road work on both sides is in progress and is being carried out at fast pace.

It was further informed that after removing shuttering of the underpass, road crossing of the Fasial Avenue from top of underpass will be completed in four weeks. On this occasion, instructions were issued to carryout soft landscaping on median strips and side slopes of the underpass. Instructions were further issued to install proper road signage for facilitating the commuters using this road. Instructions were further issued to complete the project by the end of August.