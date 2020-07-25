Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) has decided to launch crackdown against illegal cattle markets across the country after reports of serious violation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued in the wake of coronavirus spread.

As per the code of conduct issued by the concerned authorities, implementation on the SOPs in the cattle markets would be ensured to avoid contracting coronavirus.

The rush of people in the cattle markets is increasing with the Eid-ul-Azha just few days away. Though the authorities have ensured compliance to the SOPs in the cattle markets set up at the designated points but illegal cattle markets have been an issue as well.

The decision on part of the NCOC has been taken after reports of serious violations of the SOPs in legal and illegal cattle markets across the country. The decision would be implemented through district administrations across the country.

As far as ICT is concerned, Assistant Commissioner (Rural) on Friday inspected Rawat cattle market to check /enforce effective implementation of the SOPs. Livestock Department, ICT is performing duties in double shifts at the cattle markets set up at Taramari, Bhara Kahu and Tarnol. The staff is continuously spraying disinfectants and anti-parasites to animals to prevent Congo virus and COVID-19 and also providing services to treat sick animals there, according to the officials.

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr this year, the people were found violating the SOPs which resulted in spread of the virus. As the authorities eased lockdown, the people rushed to markets. On this Eid, the authorities warned the people against violating the SOPs and urged them to maintain social distancing so as to contain the virus spread.

Meanwhile, there is significant improvement in the number of recoveries from COVID-19 in the country with the tally reaching 219,783. According to the latest statistics, 1,209 new cases and 54 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir have collectively recorded less than 100 cases over the past 24 hours, according to the official figures. Currently, 1,316 patients are in a critical state in the country.