Islamabad - Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Friday said that special committee resolving the students internet connectivity issues decided to finalise the relief package for students. A statement released by the Ministry of Federal Education said that a meeting of the Committee, constituted by the Prime Minister of Pakistan to address the connectivity and taxation issues related to Telcos, was held under the chairmanship of Shafqat Mehmood, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training (MOFE&PT). The meeting was also attended by Advisor to PM on Finance and Revenue, Minister for IT and Telecom, Secretary MOIT, Additional Secretary MOFE&PT, Chairman PTA, Chairman NADRA, CEO USF and senior officers from the MOFE&PT and MOITT. The Committee in its meeting deliberated on the connectivity issues which students are currently facing in their online classes during COVID-19. The committee decided to finalise the relief package for students to facilitate the delivery of online education which is in line with concept of targeted relief. Advisor on Finance assured that the government will positively look into this proposal.

The Committee also deliberated on the other issues faced by the telecom sector.

The Committee will submit its recommendations to the Prime Minister after incorporating views of all stakeholders.