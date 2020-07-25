Share:

DADU - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dadu Raja Shah Zaman Khurro has said that the Sindh government, with the view to pro­tect people from COVID-19, has devised some standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the cattle markets.

Briefing the media here at the Darbar Hall on Friday, Khurro said that accord­ing to the SOPs, small, and not large cat­tle markets, would be set up, and that too outside the cities’ limits to avoid rush of people.

He further said traffic police would be tasked with the responsibility to come up with a plan so that traffic congestion could be prevented.

DC Dadu told the media that no cattle market would be allowed without regis­tration. “Elderly people and the children will not be allowed to enter these mar­kets, so they are requested to stay away from these markets,” he added.

Khurro said that just like at all other places, entry into cattle markets without masks would be prohibited. “Similarly, the temperature of every person would be checked while entering the market,” he said, and added that the facility for washing hands with sanitizer would also be available in these markets.

The DC regretted that people made a mockery of the SOPs during the Eidul Fitr holidays, and the result was a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus cases after the religious festival. “But this time the government would do its best to en­sure the same does not recur,” he said categorically.

He urged people to take precautionary measures during the Eid-ul-Azha holi­days and later during Muharram.

Woman gives birth in a rickshaw:

A woman gave birth to a baby in a rick­shaw in Hyderabad on Friday after the hospital staff refused to admit her.

A woman, belonging to a poor family, was brought to Civil Hospital in Hyder­abad, but the hospital staff refused to provide her a stretcher to move here to a labour room. After having been refused admission, she was taken by her relatives to another hospital in a rickshaw, but she gave birth on the way.

Woman’s relatives covered the rick­shaw with a shawl before she gave birth.

Later, they demanded the director gen­eral health to take stern action against the hospital staff for refusing to admit their female relative.