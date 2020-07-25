Share:

QUETTA - Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Friday said that educational institutions must play their role to wipe out the darkness of ignorance from the society.

He said it was collective responsibility of both public and private educational institutions of the province by imparting a modern education to the children.

The Governor expressed these views while talking to a delegation of the Parents Forum led by former Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Dr Ishaq Baloch and Nawabzada Riaz Noshirwani called on him at Governor House Quetta.

Talking to the delegation, the Governor of Balochistan said that the coronavirus pandemic had badly affected our educational institutions and huge loss of children education.

The present government is also committed to reopen all educational institutions and taking steps to start educational activities as soon as possible in order to save precious time for students.

Governor Yasinzai also assured the delegation that he would extend all his efforts to resolve the issues raised by the Parents Forum.