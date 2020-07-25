Share:

Islamabad - Senator Farogh Nasim was sworn in as a Federal Minister for third time during government of Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday. President Dr. Arif Alvi administered the oath to Barrister Farogh Nasim as Federal Minister for Law and Justice and a notification to this effect was issued by the Cabinet Division. Naseem had resigned from his post last month to represent the federal government in a petition filed in the Supreme Court by Justice Qazi Faez Isa against the presidential reference. In a statement, Naseem had said that he had presented himself to appear as the counsel in the presidential reference against the judge, on the request of Prime Minister Imran Khan. “I will represent the federation in the case and therefore I have tendered my resignation as the Law Minister”, Naseem had said, adding, that he had great respect for the judiciary. Naseem had resigned for the first time as law minister back in November 2019 to represent the government’s stance in a case pertaining to General Bajwa’s extension. “Let me tell you that Farogh Naseem has resigned voluntarily,” Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability, Shahzad Akbar had said.