ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday submitted before the Supreme Court of Pakistan a report regarding forensic audit of housing societies.

FIA’s Additional Director (Law) Qaiser Masud submitted the report and said the agency recommended investigation against 279 cooperative housing societies out of 667 housing societies of the country.

The report said the FIA had directed all zonal headquarters to complete the inquiries by June 30. It said a letter had been written for the final report of the inquiries pending till July 15. The report said the agency had directed the advocate generals and authorities concerned of the four provinces including the federation to take criminal action against the illegal societies.

A case had been registered against the former management of the Civil Employees Cooperative Housing Society under the Anti Money Laundering Act, it added.

The report said accused Muhammad Nawaz along with armed men resisted the FIA team and fled from the scene, adding eight accused, including Muhammad Nawaz had been released on bail. The report pleaded the apex court to provide protection to the FIA team.

Unregistered provincial cooperative housing societies did not fall under the purview of the FIA, it added.

The report suggested that a committee consisting of provincial law officers should be formed to amend the cooperative laws. The federal government should be directed to issue an immediate notification for the implementation of the Companies Act, it added. The report also suggested that a central agency should be set up at the federal or provincial level to take action against societies across the country.

A bill on the Real Estate Act had also been introduced in the Senate, it added. The report said criminal action should be directed against government officials involved in illegal housing societies. The report also pleaded the court to guide the action against the cooperative housing societies within the provincial limits.