MIRPURKHAS - Mirpurkhas police have busted a gang of bike lifters and apprehended three persons besides recovering around 15 stolen bikes from them. Police sources informed this scribe here on Friday that around 20 bikes had been stolen by a gang of unknown bike lifters in the last some weeks for which SSP Mirpurkhas Faisal Basheer Memon had set up a special team, consisting of CIA police head and various station house officers (SHOs). Sources added that the special team after conducting the inquiry carried out raids in district Sanghar and Mirpurkhas and held three members of the gang, namely Mitha Khan Shar, Raja aka Rajo Bajeer and Mir Kamran Talpure and recovered from their possession 15 stolen bikes.
Staff Reporter
July 25, 2020
