MIRPURKHAS - Mirpur­khas police have busted a gang of bike lifters and ap­prehended three persons besides recovering around 15 stolen bikes from them. Police sources informed this scribe here on Friday that around 20 bikes had been stolen by a gang of unknown bike lifters in the last some weeks for which SSP Mirpurkhas Faisal Ba­sheer Memon had set up a special team, consisting of CIA police head and vari­ous station house officers (SHOs). Sources added that the special team after con­ducting the inquiry carried out raids in district Sanghar and Mirpurkhas and held three members of the gang, namely Mitha Khan Shar, Raja aka Rajo Bajeer and Mir Kamran Talpure and recovered from their pos­session 15 stolen bikes.