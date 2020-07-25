Share:

The global death toll from the coronavirus infection has topped 638,000; over 15.6 million cases of infection were detected, and over 8.9 million of those patients have recovered, according to Baltimore, Maryland's Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from national and local authorities, the media and other sources.

The past 24 hours have seen the global cumulative coronavirus tally increase by a record high of 284,196 cases, pushing the total case count up to over 15.2 million, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said in its daily situation report on Friday.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 4,084,551, including 144,954 fatalities and 1,233,269 recoveries.

The government of the United Kingdom on Friday announced plans to offer as many as 30 million people in England a free vaccine against influenza amid fears that the annual flu season will coincide with a surge in COVID-19 cases.