Share:

ISLAMABAD-The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1400 on Friday and was traded at Rs118,700 as against its trading at Rs117,300 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported. Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs1200 and was trade at Rs101,766 against its sale at Rs100,566. The price of per tola silver increased by Rs50 and was traded at Rs1400 against Rs1350 whereas that of 10 gram silver also went up by Rs42.87 and was traded at Rs1200.27 against Rs1157.40.