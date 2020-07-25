Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) on Friday served show cause notices to 26 deputationist doctors of public sector hospitals of the city for allegedly continuing their services in federal capital hospitals in violation of Supreme Court (SC) judgment.

The doctors issued show cause notices include Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) ex-Executive Director (ED) Dr. Raja Amjad Mehmood, Joint Executive Director (JED) Dr. Ejaz Qadeer and Assistant Director (AD) PIMS Dr. Mutahir Shah as well.

Ex-ED PIMS Dr. Raja Amjad Mehmood (BS-21) is currently posted as Director General (DG) National Emergency Preparedness & Response Network (NHEPRN), Dr. Ejaz Qadeer is JED PIMS (BS-20) and Dr. Mutahir Shah (BS-18) PIMS is presently posted as Vice Principal, College of Medical Technology.

The show cause notices issued referring to the SC decision said: “whereas, pursuant to the honourable Supreme Court order dated October 2018 in Criminal Original Petition No.18/2015 etc., the committee constituted was directed to undertake an examination of the service structure of employees of federal government hospitals in Islamabad Capital Territory particularly in the context of different categories of inductees including the category (iv) set out in the said order as being “the person who have been repatriated, or likely to be repatriated on the basis of judgments of this court.”

According to the list available with The Nation, 22 doctors were taken in PIMS on deputation and PIMS administration in 2016 had also issued repatriation orders of Dr. Raja Amjad Mehmood, Dr. Ejaz Qadeer, and Dr. Mutahir Shah and others to their parent departments.

PIMS ex-ED Dr. Raja Amjad Mehmood talking to The Nation said that the notices have been issued following the SC orders issued in 2013 which were disposed and the SC orders issued in 2018 stands effective.

He said the matter was raised in Senate as well. SC 2018 orders on deputationists doctors stands effective.

Joint Secretary Ministry of NHS Saeed ullah Niazi talking to The Nation said that 26 deputationist doctors have been served with show cause notices.

He said that notices have been issued to all deputationist doctors serving in different public sector hospitals of the city.

Joint Secretary Ministry of NHS said that all officials served with the notices will be given the personal hearing chance following the directions of the SC before taking any decision.