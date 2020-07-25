Share:

Special Right hand to Prime Minister Usman Dar says that PM Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Serve Sardar Usman Buzdar will total their five year tenures.

Talking to media in Narowal, he said that Ahsan Iqbal had been saying for the final three months that the Tiger Force was not visible. He said that he trusts Ahsan Iqbal will come to energize the youth of Narowal who are volunteering for the Tiger Force within the public’s interest.

The Special Assistant assist said that Prime Serve Imran Khan came into control amid a troublesome time. Troublesome choices had to be made to bargain with the coronavirus emergency but still Pakistan overseen to convey help to 10 million families through the Ehsaas program.

Usman Dar said that individuals are confronting challenges due to sugar and flour emergencies which the government is effectively managing with. He said that the flour and sugar mafia would before long confront responsibility.