Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, while stressing the need for setting up small industrial units in those areas of the province where the provincial government has established hydropower stations for easy supply of electricity to these industrial units, has said that the provincial government, through wheeling system will provide electricity generated by its own resources to the local industries on subsidized rates.

He said that purpose of this initiative is to encourage and attract private sector investors with the aim to generate maximum employment opportunities to the people of the province.

The Chief Minister was chairing 7th Board meeting of KPBOIT here on Friday.

He directed the concerned quarters to launch a digital system of paperless service delivery to the investors under “One Window Operation” of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment & Trade (KPBOIT).

He also directed all the relevant departments to ensure timely completion of their responsibilities in this regard. The proposed digital system will provide all the private investment related services of various departments to the investors under one window operation.

Besides Special Assistant to CM on Local Government, Kamran Bangash, the meeting was attended by Administrative Secretaries of Finance and Industries Departments, Chief Executive Officer, KPBOIT, other relevant authorities and private sector members of KPBOIT including Sabir Sethi, Yousaf Ayub, Aziz Ahmad, Sikandar Khan, Iftikhar Ahmad, Taimur Khan, Ejaz Yousaf, Shahid Khan, Imran Ishaq, Fakhar Alam, Sheraz Ahmad, and Adur Rahman.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the overall performance of KPBOIT, progress on the implementation of the decisions taken in the last meeting of the board, formulation of new regulations and policies, ongoing projects, future course of action and other important issues of KPBOIT.

The meeting approved new Regulations, Organogram, five-year strategy and action plan of KPBOIT. The forum also approved the draft of revised industrial policy of the Board which will be presented to the provincial cabinet for final approval.

The meeting also approved extension in the contract of the board employees, and hiring of some of the essential staff including Director Finance, Manager Special Economic Zones, Manager Regulations and Manager Infrastructure subject to the fulfilment of codal formalities for capacity building of the board.

Regarding the progress made so far on the implementation of the decisions made in the last meeting of the board, it was informed that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Special Economic Zones Authority has been handed over to KPBOIT and a formal notification has also been issued to this effect whereas the Hattar Special Economic Zone Committee (KPSEZA) has been reconstituted.

It was further informed that SOPs for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Special Economic Zones Authority had been prepared which would be presented to the concerned board for formal approval whereas Regulations for Rashakai Special Economic Zone have been finalized.

The meeting was further briefed that KPBOIT worked as a focal point for the promotion of trade activities with Afghanistan, and as such it is making efforts to open Ghulam Khan border, Angor Adda and other frequent routes to promote trade activities with Afghanistan.

The forum was informed that draft of investment policy for the newly merged areas had been finalized whereas a program was being worked out for the promotion of Small & Medium Enterprises in North Waziristan district to create rapid employment opportunities for the locals. Similarly, negotiations with National Logistic Cell are in progress for the establishment of Logistics Park in the province.