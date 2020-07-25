Share:

ISLAMABAD- Three NGOs from China have donated 20,000 medical masks to Pakistan to help the country fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Gwadar Pro reported on Friday.

The masks, donated by Beijing People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (BPAFFC), China NGO Network for International Exchanges (CNIE) and Beijing Minhe Foundation for International Exchanges have been delivered to Pakistan on a chartered flight arranged by the Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing, and handed over to All Pakistan-China Friendship Association (APCFA) and arrived in Islamabad.

At the very beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Pakistani government and people had made all-out efforts to donate prevention materials to China, an official with BPAFFC said.

“We are very grateful for Pakistan’s help”, the official said, adding that this once again proves that China and Pakistan are good friends who stay together in difficult times and good brothers who share happiness and sadness.

This donation is also an important part of the “Silk Road anti-epidemic joint action”, which once again highlights the efforts of China’s non-governmental forces in the international cooperation on epidemic prevention and control.