There is no denying the fact that the world is suffering from a deadly virus. It is causing a lot of damage to everyone from children to adults.

Poor people, on the other hand, are struggling to make ends meet. In addition, schools, universities and other educational institutions are closed, leaving children stranded. Thus, getting quality education has become very difficult for our youth because students face a lot of problems in attending online classes. In some areas of Balochistan, there is no internet and if there is, it is also slow. That is why Baloch students have taken to the streets and are holding rallies against online schooling.

Furthermore, it has been two or three weeks that students have been demanding either full internet access in Balochistan or the dismissal of online classes. It is quite an injustice. In Balochistan, people even can not make a call without climbing up the mountains. How are students expected to take their classes this way? If they are not heard then it may cause a lot of issues not just in Balochistan but also in other provinces of Pakistan. Thus, The HEC should not ignore the petitions of innocent students.

Students are said to be the backbone of any nation. But that does not seem to be the case in Pakistan. Here they are not listened to and are dragged into police vans for demanding education. Is it a crime to ask for a fair education? Unfortunately, the above question seems to be correct because here students are being treated the same way murderers or criminals are.

The police are putting them in bars, even arresting innocent students who either want access to the internet or don’t want online classes in Balochistan.

I urge the HEC to listen and pay full attention to them as the students are the future of our country.

PERVEZ MULA BAKHSH,

Karachi.